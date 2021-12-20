Mumbai: Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang and Shilpa Shetty are set to be a part of the jury of Mrs India Queen season 2 for the finale. Titled as Pehchan Meri, it is founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy of SR Queen Media.Also Read - 'Dil Definitely Loot Liya!' Shilpa Shetty Reacts To Sister Shamita's Dance Video From Bigg Boss 15

Shilpa Shetty shares her expression on being a part of the show in a video and says, “I’m so excited to be judging the second season of Mrs India Queen – Pehchan Meri. I would also like to congratulate founder Shweta Roy for giving married women this platform. I would request all women to gear up and join this competition.” Also Read - Sherni is Back! Cancer Warrior Kirron Kher Shares Hilarious Conversation With Shilpa Shetty And Badshah

Sharing her expression on being a part of the jury Isha says, “I’m very happy and these kinds of platforms which empower women really makes me feel good. I feel ecstatic as I’m a feminist at heart and have been working for women empowerment. This platform is very unique as age bar, colour, shape and size don’t matter and your inner beauty matters which reflects outside.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Anniversay Wish For Raj Kundra Shows Everything is Good in Paradise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar Narang (@isha_konnects)

She is humbled to be a part of a unique pageant that celebrates women from all walks of life and says,”As a woman, I feel to pay back to the society because me coming from a family of doctors and I’m the only actor in the family it took a lot to create my own Pehchan. Being a woman entering this field not everyone around me was so supportive, but my parents supported me a lot. I feel there are a lot of women who wants to do something out of the box and achieve their dreams but they are oppressed as they are dependent financially, emotionally or in any way. So I felt the urge to support the cause of empowering women and encouraging them to create their own identity. So from the age of 26, I have been associated with causes and ventures that celebrate womanhood.”

Like last season, Big Boss fame Pritam Singh will be hosting the finale for SR Queens and Parull Chaudhry and Mansi Srivastava will continue to be their Ambassadors. The launch event of season 2 was also graced by Celebrity make-up artist Dr Cherag Bambboat, Wellness and Fitness Coach Farah, Show Director Khizar Hussain and Wardrobe Partner Pushpanjali Nanda.

(This is a press release)