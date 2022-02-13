Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty have been summoned by an Andheri court in connection with the non-repayment of loan of Rs 21 lakh. The trio were summoned after a businessman alleged that they had not paid his loan and filed a complaint. Shamita, Shilpa and Sunanda have to appear before the court on February 28. News agency ANI confirmed the update on Twitter.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty Plays Rapid Fire Round, Reveals Her Make-Up Preferences And Favorite Contestant In BB 15; Watch Video

Mumbai | Andheri court issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

As per an ETimes report, the businessman is an automobile agency owner who had lent the loan to Shilpa Shetty's late father. Shetty's father was supposed to pay back the loan with interest by January 2017. Surendra Shetty, Shilpa and Shamita's father, had borrowed the lane at an 18% interest.

As per the complainant, Surendra has failed to repay the loan and had kept his wife and his daughters in loop about it, The businessman alleges that he had written the cheque in favour of Surendra’s company who passed away on October 11, 2016. Meanwhile, Shamita, Shilpa and Sunanda have denied owing him any money.

Watch this space for more updates.