Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an adorable video with her new born daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra in which she is seen playing with the little munchkin and showering her love on her. The mother-daughter duo is looking way too cute in the video which has gone viral on the Internet. Also, they are celebrating that Shilpa has completed 15 million followers on TikTok. Both mommy and daughter are twinning in pink! Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note on Expressing Gratitude to Parents- Watch Video

Sharing the adorable and cute video on photo-sharing app Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now❤️! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra🧿, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April😍🤩 So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years… humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.” Also Read - #DilSeThankYou Initiative: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Kapoor Sisters Salute Mumbai Police For Service During Coronavirus Outbreak



Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child and baby girl on February 15, this year. They announced the news on social media and wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said. She even revealed the meaning behind her unique name. “Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”