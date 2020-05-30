Actor Sonu Sood has become a messiah for all stranded migrant workers in Mumbai by arranging buses for them so that they can travel back home. He is the man of the hour for his relentless work to help migrant workers get home. Appreciating the initiative, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday called Sonu Sood a superhero and lauded his efforts for arranging hassle-free transportation and food for migrant labourers and helping them reach their native places. The Dhadkan star put out a note of gratitude on Instagram, thanking the 46-year-old star for his relentless efforts in helping the migrants. Also Read - Sonu Sood Gets Emotional After a Migrant Woman Names Her Newborn 'Sonu Sood Srivastava'

She thanked the actor in the post that featured a picture of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses and wrote, "A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling, & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there's so much pain & suffering." Concluding the note, Shilpa added that the 'Dabangg' star has set an example and that he will be remembered with generations to come. "The example you've set speaks volumes of the kind of person you are & will be remembered by generations to come. So proud of you, Sonu!," she added.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Dabangg is being hailed all over the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May. Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Not only this, Sonu Sood provided meal kits to the workers too. Sonu told IANS, “I can’t express in words how it feels to see the people in distress, finally set out on their journey home comfortably. I had been reading a lot on how the migrants were walking hundreds of kilometres along with their families sans food or water. It really disturbed me and I could no longer just sit and sulk about it. I decided to do my bit as a fellow countryman and as a human, of course, by taking government permission too.”

“The visuals of migrants, especially babies and the elderly walking a deadly distance with bruises on their feet, really made me feel very sad. It becomes necessary to spring into action at times rather than just cribbing and simply feeling bad for them. I am extremely happy that I could help the migrants in my own way and I shall continue to help as much as I can,” Sonu said.