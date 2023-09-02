Home

Shilpa Shetty Looks Back At Her Bollywood Journey, Says She Was Never Counted Among Top 10 Actors’

During her recent media interaction, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she is doing well at the moment as her brands are working and her television programs are getting a positive response.

Shilpa Shetty looks back at her Bollywood journey.

Shilpa Shetty ruled the silver screens back in the 90s. She delivered several prominent performances back in the day in movies such as Baazigar, Dhadkan, and Life In a Metro… among others. During a recent interaction with E-Times, the actress took a trip down memory lane over her journey in Bollywood. She revealed that although she received a lot of love from the audience, she was never counted among the top ten actresses of her time. Shilpa added that she feels that there is poetic justice in life.

Shilpa Shetty was quoted saying, “I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors – maybe lack of opportunity, or what I don’t know. Today, look at me. I am doing the biggest series. I have just finished filming a movie. I am doing a multilingual movie. I have nothing to complain about today.” The diva also stated that she has carved a niche for herself on television, and even her brands are doing well.

Shilpa Shetty Feels ‘Overworked’

Talking to E-Times, Shilpa Shetty said she juggles all her responsibilities and she is of the opinion that she is ‘overworked’ and ‘underpaid’. She later corrected herself by adding that while she may not be underpaid, but she is definitely overworked.

Shilpa Shetty On Carving A Niche For Herself

Shilpa Shetty also revealed that she chooses to take with her only the lessons she’s learnt from life, along with the love showered on her by the audience. She said that she feels happy and proud that she has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry.

What’s Next For Shilpa Shetty?

In 1993, Shilpa Shetty made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s and Kajol’s Baazigar. She then went on to star in several projects.

Up next, Shilpa Shetty will grace the screens with the Bollywood drama, Sukhee. The project will share the story of a Punjabi housewife who goes by the name of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra. Starring Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Kusha Kapila in prominent roles, the movie is scheduled to release on September 22 this year. In addition to this, she will also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming web series Indian Police Force.

