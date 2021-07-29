Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, whose husband has been arrested in the Porn case, has approached High Court over asking for restrictions against defamatory content on social media and websites. Shilpa has mentioned several reports are false and defamatory and are damaging her reputation. The actor says her public image has taken a hit after this controversy. Shilpa Shetty has demanded an unconditional apology from certain media houses and asked to delete the stories and videos with defamatory content. Not only this, but Shetty has also asked for compensation of Rs 25 crores.Also Read - Porn Case: Mumbai Police Transfers Gehana Vasisth And 3 Producers' Case To Property Cell

As reported in TOI, Shilpa Shetty has stated in her application that these reports by media houses without verifying details have heavily damaged her character and reputation in front of her fans, family, endorsement companies, and followers. Shilpa has also mentioned that she is being painted as a criminal and a woman who has abandoned her husband due to the ongoing criminal investigation ongoing against Raj Kundra in a porn case. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty Files Cheating Complaint of Rs 1.6 Crore- Here’s Why

Shilpa Shetty has bashed incorrect reports and false derogatory statements as they have maligned her image. They have caused irreparable damage to her reputation in society. Shilpa has also added that her reputation is an inextricable part of her right to life under Article 21 of the constitution of India. Also Read - ‘Raj Kundra Started Kissing After Saying No’: Sherlyn Chopra Makes Shocking Accusations Against Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Raj Kundra is currently in 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for the production and distribution of pornographic content.

Meanwhile, Mumbai court has rejected Sherlyn Chopra’s anticipatory bail in a pornography case as she fears arrest in the ongoing probe in the pornography racket.