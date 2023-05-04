Home

‘Time For Married Women to Rule the World,’ Says Shilpa Shetty as She Crowns the Winner of Mrs. India Queen

Shilpa Shetty along with Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal and crowned the winner of Mrs India Queen.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty graced Mrs India Queen Official Pehchan Meri by SR Queens Media asan official jury alongside Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal and crowned the winner in the grand finale which was hosted by Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame and Big Boss fame Pritam Singh. TV Actress Charu Asopa, Lataa Saberwal, Jyoti Guaba, Mitali Nag, Navina Bole graced the event as special guests.

Mrs.Shibani Roy was crowned as the title winner along with Mrs. Missy Mathews and Mrs. Libina Velayudhan as 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.

Shilpa in the event said, “I would like to extend a big hearty congratulations to Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy because I think they have done a great job. Normally people emphasize more on external appearance when you participate in any pageant but Mrs India Queen is all about encouraging women even after getting the Mrs tag. It’s Time For Married Women To Rule The World. As a Mrs myself, I feel very happy to see those confident women on stage.”

She further mentioned,”A platform like this is very reassuring especially after your marriage. It’s also wonderful to see that their husbands are supportive of their endeavor. It’s a stepping stone towards giving wings to their dreams which they overlooked because of some or the other reasons. Also, for women who don’t won the crown it’s not an end because I’ve never won any of the titles I participated in but my 30 years of career is an living example of that this is not the end.”

Founder of SR Queens Shweta Roy stated,”The main motive behind Mrs. India Queen’s office is to redefine the identity of women lost in their day-to-day life and to break the barriers of size, color, shape, etc and give out a loud message that every woman is beautiful. I feel this is a platform for all kinds of women of different ages, heights, and weights, unlike other pageants.”

Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal shares about judging the finale with Shilpa Shetty. He said,”I am very thankful to Shweta for inviting me here. I’m grateful to judge a pageant, myself being a pageant winner; it gives me a sense of immense pleasure. I know how much excitement and adrenaline as a contestant, and it was great seeing the participants working so hard and putting their all into shattering all their barriers and giving their utmost best. It was lovely to know their inspiring stories and journey! All the contestants were so confident.”

TV Actress Charu Asopa, Lataa Saberwal, Jyoti Guaba, Mitali Nag & others also attended. Titled as Pehchan Meri, it is founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy of SR Queens Media.

