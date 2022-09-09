Shilpa Shetty’s Birthday Post For Raj Kundra: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty penned the sweetest birthday note for hubby Raj Kundra who turned a year older on Friday, September 9. The actress also shared some unseen and precious pictures of Raj Kundra to create a special birthday video for her husband. The adorable birthday video featured several memories from their family album.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Heals Her Fractured Leg by Doing Yoga, 3 Asanas That Helped Her - Watch Video

Sharing the video Shilpa wrote in caption: For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways… I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie. Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always#husbandlove #BirthdayBoy #blessed #grateful #family #love.

From chilling with the kids to celebrating Christmas, the video gave a glimpse of Shilpa and Raj’s precious family moments.

On a related note, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had tied the knot in November 2009. The couple turned parents to son Viaan in May 2012 and welcomed daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra through surrogacy in February 2020.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere on a popular OTT. She also has Sukhee in her pipeline, which she announced in March.