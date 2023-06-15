Home

Robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu Residence, Two Suspects Arrested by Mumbai Police

Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence was robbed by two suspects who have been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the theft case.

Robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu Residence: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence was intruded by robbers who stole valuables while the actress is vacationing in London with her family. Two suspects in connection to the theft have been detained by the Mumbai police. A Mumbai police official on June 15 shared that some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor’s residence last week, as reported by PTI. A theft case was registered at the Juhu police station based on the complaint and an investigation has been initiated, the official said. The probe team has detained two people in connection to the case while the probe is on.

MUMBAI POLICE ARRESTS TWO SUSPECTS WHO BROKE INTO SHILPA SHETTY’S JUHU RESIDENCE

The two culprits climbed a 25-foot wall and entered the house when Shilpa was vacationing abroad. Shilpa had left Mumbai on May 24, 2023. The two accused have been identified as Arjun Devedra (26) and Chitta alias Ramesh Devendra (22). Chitta, a Kartik Chawl resident, is a serial robber, while Arjun, on the other hand, is a Nehru Nagar slum resident in Vile Parle West and has 15 cases of house break-in to his name, as reported by India Today. The suspects have been remanded to police custody. The repeat offenders were nabbed after a trap was laid under Juhu senior inspector Ajitkumar Vartak and detection officer API Vijay Dhotre and staff.

SHILPA SHETTY’S HOUSE WAS RANSACKED BY INTRUDERS

Shilpa’s housekeeping manager and the complainant in this case, Shekhar Chaudhry, had noticed that valuables and expensive items were missing in the master bedroom, hall, dining area and her daughter’s room, as reported by India Today. The report claimed that everything was ransacked and lying in a mess, with cupboards open. A police official probing the case stated that, “Both the accused scaled up a 25-foot wall from the Juhu beachside, despite many CCTV cameras and private security, they managed to give them a slip and enter the bungalow. Both the arrested accused are repeat offenders. Their faces came up in the footage but weren’t clear as the break-in happened between 3 and 4 am. Our detection staff scanned nearly 70 CCTV footage until, we were sure. We are investigating further to determine the stolen property.”

