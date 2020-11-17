Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday treated fans to an adorable glimpse of son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra’s first Bhai Dooj celebration. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared an extremely cute video, capturing the sweet moment between the siblings. In the clip, Shilpa is seen holding her little munchkin Samisha in her lap as she performs aarti for son Viaan on behalf of his sister. Following that, the brother and sister hug each other. All of them are seen dressed in white. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Celebrations with Mask On For Kajal Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and Maheep Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty captioned the post as, “The 2 parts of our hearts. Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj. “Shilpa also penned down a sweet note of gratitude, “Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy`s dream for a Lil sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile. Thank you, Universe @TheRajKundra. #BhaiDooj #ViaanRajKundra #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #brothersister #family #blessed #siblings.”Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Resplendent in a Maroon Silk Saree Worth Rs 15000, Leaves Her Fans Drooling Over Her Karwa Chauth Pictures



On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

Shilpa and Raj welcomed their baby daughter Samisha on February 15 through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Shilpa is gearing up for her comeback flick Nikamma and Hungama 2. The upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. Touted to be a rom-com, the movie will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

(With inputs from ANI)