Mumbai: The massive spike in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks has triggered alarm across the country. Whether it is television or social media, each of these platforms is flooded with disturbing images and stories. Patients struggling to get oxygen or hospital beds, the long queue outside crematoriums and family members losing loved ones – all of this has added to the mental trauma that the pandemic is inflicting upon citizens. But as people deal with a sense of fear and anxiety, actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media sharing a mantra to deal with this stress.

Shilpa Shetty described the current situation in the country as devastating and asked fans not to overthink. She also added that one must believe that it will get better. Shilpa shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen doing yoga and added a quote to it that read, "Overthinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. It'll make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath, exhale and have faith. What's meant to be will be (sic)."

Shilpa also appreciated the work of frontline workers and of all those who are helping others at this time of health crisis. She also asked fans to help others to the extent they can. ”People who are cooking meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers driving down to people needing medical assistance, and doctors providing information & guidance via online sessions. So reassuring! If we can do something for someone, we definitely must! But if not, don’t panic excessively. Tune out for a little while, inhale deeply, and believe that it will get better from here,” Shilpa added. She also suggested people ‘Live in the NOW’ and added that ”Faith and hope are what we need right now.”

This has come almost a week after Shilpa Shetty took to social media, posting a video in which she almost broke down and urged people to help each other in COVID times.