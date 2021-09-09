Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8 and his old friend and co-actor Shilpa Shetty visited him and Twinkle Khanna to pay condolences. The actor was spotted arriving at Akshay’s Juhu home. The photos of the same surfaced on the internet immediately. Akshay was very close to his mother and when she was admitted to the ICU, a few days before the demise, the actor flew to Mumbai from the UK amid the shoot of Cindrella.Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Tweet on His Birthday: 'Mom is Singing Happy Birthday From up There'

Aruna Bhatia was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital on September 3 and was in a critical condition. Unfortunately, yesterday she passed away in the hospital and left Akshay in tears. Actor John Abraham was also spotted at Akshay's house, where he had arrived to pay his last respects to the bereaved actor.

A grief-struck Akshay had shared on social media, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on".

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021



Meanwhile, Shilpa was seen welcoming Ganpati Bappa’s idol home, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, in Raj Kundra absence, Shilpa and her son Viaan will be seen performing the rituals and welcoming the idol home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bell Bottom along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi among other actors. He also has Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline. Apart from this, recently, Akshay Kumar was also seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.