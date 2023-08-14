Home

Shilpa Shetty Dances Like a Happy Kid After Completing ‘Stand Up Challenge’, Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty's latest gym video is all about Monday motivation and a happy content where she can be seen cracking the most difficult challenge. Watch the videos here!

Actress Shilpa Shetty has always been into fitness and there is no doubt that whatever exercise she does, it looks so easy. Apart from Sunday binge, Shilpa includes cardio and yoga in her routine to keep herself fit. On Monday, August 14, Shilpa shared a hilarious video of her from her Stand-Up Challenge Series where she can be seen lying on the yoga mat in the gym and trying to get up without taking the help of her hand. After she makes it, Shilpa jumps like a happy kid. It seems like, she has been practicing all day long to get the best result.

What is a Stand-Up Challenge?

Stand Up Challenge is for those who want to check their flexibility and how fit they are. A person has to stand up but with a twist, without the help of using their hands. To perform the Stand Up Challenge, you need to position yourself in an open area, standing upright. Proceed to transition from a standing position to a seated position on the floor without relying on any external support. Finally, elevate yourself back to a standing position, aiming to accomplish this task without employing your hands, knees, forearms or the side of your legs.

Stand-up challenge helps in balancing the body, and improves the overall stability to stand straight without falling down. It is good for the legs and joints.

Shilpa Shetty’s Workout Video

Along with the video, Shilpa Shetty captioned her video as, “#SSKsFitnessChallenge of the week: ‘Stand Up’ Challenge to test your mobility and flexibility. Remix it with me and don’t forget to tag me! The best ones will go up on my stories! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #SimpleSoulful #fitnesstest #reelsinstagram #FitIndiaMovement #MobilityChallenge💪”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Shilpa Shetty, for her gym look, picked a sexy orange bralette, black gym pants and white socks. The video garnered over 1 million views with around 80k likes within a few hours of upload.

Watch this space for more updates on Shilpa Shetty’s workout routine.

