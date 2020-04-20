Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is surely a fitness freak and we are all aware of that. However, looks like she has not only made hubby Raj a fitness freak too but her son is also becoming a part of their exercise routine and the latest video shared by Shilpa is proof. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Video with Daughter Shamisha on Touching 15 Million TikTok Followers

Sharing the video on photo-sharing app Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together… stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it’s not fun for him, he’s not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj welcomed their baby girl Samisha on February 15 this year. Announcing the news of social media, Shilpa wrote, “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years… humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.”