Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been married for 12 years and are still going strong. The 46-year-old shared a touching statement on her Instagram along with throwback photos from the wedding to celebrate the happy occasion. Raj can be seen putting sindoor on Shilpa's head in one of the collage photos. He's tying the mangal sutra around her neck in another. The couple looked lovely together in matching traditional red outfits. In her note, Shilpa wrote, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children (sic).

The couple tied knots in November 2009. Vian Raj Kundra (9 years old) and Samisha Shetty, a daughter born through surrogacy, are the couple's children (1-year-old).

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s heartfelt post is a direct response to all the rumours swirling around the marriage after Raj’s porn app case sparked divorce speculations.

The family had to go through a very testing period, after Raj was detained on accusations linked to the alleged making and distribution of pornographic films on July 19. He was imprisoned for two months before being granted bail in September by a Mumbai court on the condition that he post a Rs 50,000 surety. Since that time, the businessman has kept a quiet profile. He also removed his Instagram account and was only photographed once, when he and Shilpa went to a temple in Himachal Pradesh.

On the professional front, Shilpa will be seen in Shabbir Khan’s film ‘Nikamma’ soon. The actor appeared in ‘Hungama 2’ alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffrey. The movie was released on an OTT platform, and the plot did not appeal to the public.