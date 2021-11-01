Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested in a porn-related case in July and released on bail in September, has gone off social media. Raj seems to have deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Raj Kundra was an active user of Instagram and twitter until his arrest in the pornography case. He would often share edited videos and make hilarious reels featuring Shilpa, swapping her face with superheroes and other characters.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Reacts On Defamation Suit Sent By Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty, Sends Rs. 75 Crore Notice To The Couple | Watch Video

Ever since Raj has been out on bail from the jail, he went on silence on social media. He served over two months in jail. He and another businessman Ryan Thorpe were accused in a case related to the alleged production and distribution of pornography content. Both of them were granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court at a surety of Rs 50,000. The development came six days after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch filed a 1497-page supplementary charge sheet naming them as among the prime accused. Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Seeks Rs 75 Crore From Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra For Allegedly Mentally Harassing Her

Shilpa Shetty too maintained silence over this and just shared a post on the controversies. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she said, in the post. Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Filed With Rs.50 Crore Defamation Case By Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra, Watch Video