Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is again in trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against him in connection with the production and circulation of pornography films. The ED sources close to ANI said Raj Kundra formed a company named Arms Prime Media Limited in February 2019 and developed an app named Hotshots. Hotshots app was later sold to a UK-based company Kenrin.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Nails the Boho Look in Ivory Base Colourful Lehenga and Blouse- See Dazzling Pics

Notably, the CEO of Kenrin, a UK-based company, is Pradeep Bakshi, who is actually Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law. Further, for the maintenance of the Hotshots app, Mr Kundra’s company Viaan Industries had tied up with Kenrin and for this, the transaction of crores of rupees was made to 13 bank accounts of Viaan, sources said. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Fierce Cardio Kickboxing Session at Gym is all Workout Motivation You Need- Watch

Sources close to ANI further said that the Hotshots app was actually a platform for porn movies, which were made in India and uploaded on the Hotshots app to offer subscriptions. The amount of money earned through the subscribers was transacted in the name of Kundra’s company Viaan Industries. Also Read - 'If I Get a Chance To Laugh…':Shehnaaz Gill on Being Trolled For Looking Happy After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

This way the money earned from porn films used to come into the account of Kundra’s company circulating through the UK.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He had spent close to 3 months in jail and was given bail in September 2021. Since this case came out, Raj Kundra has maintained a low profile and made sure his face is fully covered during public appearances.