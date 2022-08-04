Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Date Night: Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday night stepped out for a date night with hubby Raj Kundra and some other friends including Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a short blue chiffon dress. Her beautiful tresses were left open and her makeup too looked flawless. Shilpa accessorized her look with a necklace and completed her look with a pair of heels and a silver hand bag. The actress happily posed for photos for the paps before heading inside. However it was her husband Raj Kundra who stole the limelight with his tinted face shield on. Raj Kundra was clicked stepping out of his car in all-black attire, the businessman didn’t pose for the paps unlike his star wife and headed straight inside!Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Dazzles In An Embellished Cutout Gown As She Walks The Ramp Like A Queen At India Couture Week- See Pics & Videos

Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged porn film case last year, he is mostly seen wearing zip-up jackets with masks which hides his face completely and once again he maintained his style on date night. Even though the paparazzi requested him to stop and pose with Shilpa, Raj came out of the car and walked straight inside the venue.

Soon as these pics and videos surfaced on internet, netizens started trolling Raj for hiding his face. A netizen commented, “Attitude dekho isko jail me hona chahiye gandagi.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Ab ky ye puri umr aise hi muh chupaege.” One more netizen wrote, “Jab muh dikhane layak nhi rehe to q nikalte h bahar ghar me bethe raho na.”

More pics of Shilpa-Raj from their recent outing: Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.