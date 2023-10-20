Home

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Gets Trolled For ‘We Are Separated’ Post Ahead of UT69 Movie Release – Check Reactions

Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Gets Trolled For ‘We Are Separated’ Post Ahead of UT69 Movie Release – Check Reactions

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra will be seen in UT69. Ahead of the film release, he gets trolled after posting 'We are separated' on Twitter. Check netizen's reaction!

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who is making his acting debut with UT69, has announced his separation. He took to his Twitter handle to share his life update where he wrote, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period (sic).” Raj Kundra’s post has left netizens wondering if it is a promotional gimmick.

Trending Now

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023



The internet goes berserk as he mentions separation news. One of the Twitter users slammed Raj Kundra for promoting his film UT69 like this. He wrote, “Itna bhi mat giro ki ye sab karna pade movie ke liye (Don’t stoop down to this level for your movie promotion)”. Another user asked Raj Kundra, “Is this a separation from your mask?”

You may like to read

Check Reations on Raj Kundra’s Separation Tweet:

On Wednesday, Raj Kundra released the trailer of UT69 where he got emotional. At the launch, Raj got emotional and shed tears while talking about those days when he was in jail and how Shilpa Shetty supported her not just as a wife but also as a best friend. He cried on the stage while saying, “It was painful for my family. Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai yaar, mere biwi, bache, family pe mat jao yaar, kya bigaada hai app logo ka unhone? (Talk about me, say me what ever you want to. Don’t go on my wife, kids and family, what have they done to you?)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Raj Kundra also revealed the meaning of UT69 that he has kept for his film. When a reporter asked him the meaning behind the film’s name, he said it was his ID number in Arthur Jail, Mumbai. Another journalist asked about the relevance of 69 in the title. To which, Raj realised it has religious connotations. He was then asked if 69 has an innuendo attached to it. To this, Raj replied, “India mein do cheezein bikti hai and Bollywood mein bhi Shah Rukh Khan and sex.”

UT69 will release on November 3, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES