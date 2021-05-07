Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her entire family including children Samisha, Viaan tested positive for COVID-19. The actor in a long post revealed that the last 10 days were difficult for them as everyone, including Raj, his parents, households were infected with COVID. “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice,” Shilpa Shetty wrote in her post. Also Read - Covid 19 Vaccines Work Against New Covid Variants | Doctor Explains | Get Vaccinated

Shilpa further mentioned that her staff is being treated with a medical facility. "Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery", wrote the actor on social media.

Shilpa Shetty is now negative and thanks BMC for the help. "My tests came back negative," Shilpa Shetty added, thanking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC for their help. She ended with a reminder to "mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not, still stay positive mentally", Shilpa concluded.

Here’s a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty shared a mantra to tackle pandemic stress. “Overthinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. It’ll make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath, exhale and have faith. What’s meant to be will be”, said the actor.

We wish everyone in the family a speedy recovery.