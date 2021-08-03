Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan has shared the first post on social media after his father’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the production and circulation of pornographic content. After Shilpa shared her official statement on Instagram, Viaan shared a couple of adorable happy pictures of him with the actor. In the pics, Shilpa Shetty was seen hugging and kissing Viaan without any makeup. The little boy did not add any caption.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence in Raj Kundra Porn Case Days After Husband's Arrest: 'We Don't Deserve Media Trial' | Official Statement

Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2 co-star Meezaan Jaffrey commented on Viaan's post with a heart emoji. Take a look at Shilpa Shetty and Viaan's adorable photos:

Viaan also shared Shilpa's statement on his Instagram stories where the actor mentioned that she requested everyone and media people to leave them alone as she and her family have the right to privacy and they don't deserve a media trial. Shilpa Shetty had also reacted to the trolls, "A lot of trolling/questions posed, not only to me but also to my family. My stand, I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice". The Hungama 2 actor urged not to attribute false quotes on her behalf."

A few Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Shilpa Shetty. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Meezaan, Samir Soni, filmmaker Farah Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were among those who ‘liked’ Shilpa’s post.