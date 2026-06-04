Shilpa Shinde breaks silence on backlash over sexual harassment row: ‘Jo mere saath hua…’

Shilpa Shinde urged people not to judge her comments based on short clips and instead watch the entire podcast before forming an opinion. Check her full statement.

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Shilpa Shinde (PC-Instagram)

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines after a podcast clip of hers went viral, in which she spoke about filing a false sexual harassment allegation against the producer of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Following the controversy, she has faced heavy criticism and trolling from several people in the television industry. Now, Shinde has responded to the backlash, claiming that much of the criticism is being driven by a “paid PR” campaign. She urged people not to judge her comments based on short clips and instead watch the entire podcast before forming an opinion.

Taking to Instagram, Shinde shared a video statement defending herself against the growing criticism. In the caption, she wrote, “Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR.” The actress maintained that her remarks had been taken out of context and thanked those who understood her perspective. The controversy began after her appearance on a podcast, where she spoke in detail about her personal experiences and the challenges she faced during a difficult period while working on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)



In the interview, she confessed to making false allegations against the producer of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ to deflect the accusations made against her and evade legal scrutiny. According to her, the allegations against her were part of a targeted campaign intended to control her and hinder her ability to find work in the industry if she left the show. In the Instagram video, Shinde addressed critics and said, “After this PR, the comments that are coming, I want to tell them that you will get what you sow. You will get what you sow.” The actress also questioned why people were focusing on her personal life and urged them to reflect on their own actions instead. In the video, she spoke about the emotional toll of past events and explained why she chose to speak publicly now. “I didn’t do this for money. I had left the show,” she said, while maintaining that her decision to speak out was driven by personal reasons rather than financial considerations.

Shinde further revealed the impact that public scrutiny had on her mental health and recalled a period when she struggled deeply. She also shared an incident involving a person who told her that her journey had inspired him during a difficult phase in his own life. Addressing social media users, the actress said, “Jo mere saath hua aap logo ko nahi pata, bhagwaan na kare aapke ya aapke ghar walo ke saath aisa ho. Voh jo time tha sirf mujhe pata hai. Maine ye sirf paiso ke liye nahi kiya.”She also stated that she does not expect support from others and is prepared to face criticism. “After this PR, the comments that are coming, I want to tell them that you will get what you sow. So without understanding the situation that you are writing, Oh my God, you are so worried about a girl like me. She is not married yet. Why? You worry about yourself,” she added.

She continued, “People are worried why you are lying to a person who is telling the truth. I knew this was going to happen. Because the world never appreciates anything good. Especially people like you who comment like this. I didn’t have to say this today. I had already done the show after 10 years. I was doing it. I could have said it then too. So I don’t want to get caught in your eyes. I got caught in my own eyes. Because it was a lie. I couldn’t live with that lie myself. I had to say it today or tomorrow. Sometimes you need a chance for that.”

“I didn’t do this for money. I had left the show. I had left the show. I was out of the blame that was put on me. Even after Big Boss, I met a person. He told me that my father committed suicide. Because he was treated very bad at his job. And I was going to do the same thing. I was writing a suicide note. I found your video in Big Boss. You are inspiring for me. I am alive today because of you. It was such a big thing for me. I can’t tell you,”; she said. Shilpa Shinde continued, “I didn’t have any other way. I mean, I was in that situation myself. That I should commit suicide. But people still laugh and abuse. But when you don’t do anything wrong. You are not afraid of anything. That’s why I don’t want to stand in front of you. No one supported me at that time. So I don’t expect anyone’s support right now. I am ready to take all this. I really don’t care.”

Shilpa Shinde’s remarks have sparked widespread debate on social media, with some users criticising her comments while others have come out in support of the actress. Shinde recently said that she wanted to clear the air because she could no longer live with what she described as a lie. Several fans rallied behind her in the comments section. One user wrote, “You are a pure soul.” Another commented, “Shilpa, I have huge respect for you. You are a fighter, and I am very proud to be your fan. I will always support you.” Another fan praised her honesty, writing, “Shilpa ma’am is one of the rare actors who speaks from her heart and always tells the truth. Her unapologetic honesty is her superpower. You are a star, ma’am.”

Meanwhile, Shinde is currently busy promoting her recent projects, including the stage production Tom and Jerry.