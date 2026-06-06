Shilpa Shinde breaks silence with cryptic post after AICWA seeks strict action over false allegation admission: ‘Jo ukhadna hai…’

Shilpa Shinde has reacted indirectly to the ongoing backlash surrounding her recent statements, posting a bold message on social media shortly after calls for disciplinary action intensified.

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AICWA seeks strict action against Shilpa Shinde (PC: Twitter)

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has once again found herself at the center of a major controversy. Days after her admission regarding the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against producer Sanjay Kohli years ago, the actress is facing intense criticism from industry members, social media users and several entertainment bodies. While the debate surrounding her statements continues to grow, Shilpa appears unfazed by the backlash. Instead of issuing a detailed clarification, she has now shared a cryptic social media post that many believe is her response to the criticism and calls for action against her.

Why is Shilpa Shinde back in the headlines?

The latest controversy erupted after Shilpa admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she had made against producer Sanjay Kohli during her exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain were false. Her revelation shocked many within the television industry and quickly sparked discussions about the impact of false allegations on genuine victims.

The matter escalated further when the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) reportedly demanded strict action against the actress. The association also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the issue and take appropriate steps regarding the matter.

What did Shilpa Shinde post on social media?

Amid growing criticism and demands for accountability, Shilpa shared a new reel on Instagram featuring a series of her photographs. The post carried a bold message that immediately grabbed attention.

The text in the reel read: “Be a woman, always ready to say jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.” Along with the reel, Shilpa also wrote in the caption: “Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do.” Although the actress did not directly mention anyone or refer to the controversy, many social media users interpreted the post as a reaction to those criticizing her over the ongoing issue.

See viral post of Shilpa Shinde here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

What is the Hina Khan-Shilpa Shinde dispute?

The controversy has also triggered a public exchange between ex Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde and actress Hina Khan. Hina had earlier expressed disbelief over people supporting what she described as an “absurd and lowly action,” particularly after the actress herself admitted to making false allegations. Following Hina’s remarks, Shilpa shared a video that many viewers believed was aimed at the actress.

Though she did not mention Hina by name, the comments were widely interpreted as indirect references to Hina’s personal struggles, including her health battle and the loss of her father. The video further intensified the ongoing feud between the two television stars.

What is the Sanjay Kohli controversy?

The controversy dates back to 2016 when Shilpa exited the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after a bitter fallout with the show’s makers. At the time, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour during the show’s production. The allegations created major headlines and led to widespread discussions within the television industry.

However, Sanjay Kohli had consistently denied all accusations made against him. Years later, Shilpa’s recent admission regarding the allegations has reignited the debate and brought the old controversy back into focus.

What is expected to happen next?

With industry bodies demanding action and public opinion remaining sharply divided, the controversy is unlikely to fade anytime soon. While Shilpa continues to defend herself through social media posts and public statements, critics believe the issue raises larger questions about accountability and the consequences of false allegations. As reactions continue pouring in from celebrities, industry associations and viewers, all eyes remain on whether any official action will follow in the coming days.