Shilpa Shinde controversy: Actress slams TV industry amid fake sexual harassment case, calls producers ‘White-collar mafias’

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has once again found herself at the centre of controversy. Amid the ongoing fake sexual harassment case row, the actress has made strong remarks about the television industry and how they threat actors.

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Shilpa Shinde controversy (PC: Twitter)

Shilpa Shinde is now making headlines for facing criticism from fellow actors after she filed a false sexual harassment case against producer Sanjay R. Kohli in 2017. Amid discussions around this case, actor Shehzada Dhami recently opened up about unpaid dues, saying it’s a problem he’s been dealing with for years in the entertainment industry, to which Shilpa Shinde reshared his Instagram story and posted her own video. In the video, the actress accused television producers of misusing their influence and power, claiming that many artists continue to suffer silently.

Shilpa Shinde’s remarks against TV producers

Speaking about her experiences, Shilpa Shinde alleged that some television producers operate like “white-collar mafias” who hold significant influence over actors’ careers. The actress said many performers often hesitate to speak out because they fear losing work opportunities. The actor shared a video with a caption and wrote, with caption, “Poori duniya mein Sach koi bhi nahi bolta, sab darr darr ke jee rahe hain, lekin jhooth chhathi thonk ke bolte hain.” In the video, she said, “The producers in the TV industry operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias. Producers who refuse to support artists are threatened and told that if something happens to them in the future, no one will stand by them. Their work is also sabotaged. We artists cannot do anything because producers hold our payments for up to 90 days, and those payments are often withheld.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

Shilpa claimed that there is a culture of pressure within parts of the industry, where actors are expected to comply with demands in order to continue getting projects. She suggested that this imbalance of power can make it difficult for artists to challenge influential figures.

The actress further stated that many people choose to remain silent because they worry about being sidelined professionally. Her comments have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users discussing the power structures that exist within the television business.

Shilpa Shinde fake sexual harassment case

The latest controversy comes amid discussions related to her fake sexual harassment case that has generated considerable attention online. Shilpa Shinde also spoke out against the false sexual harassment allegations made against Sanjay Kohli and said, “To all those who have accused and blamed me, let me tell you this — you don’t have the courage to do what I did. Artists can be selfish. To hell with all those producers — I don’t want to work with them anymore. The kind of work you do is terrible. There is no creativity left these days. All of you are making terrible shows.”

Recently Shilpa Shinde in a podcast hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa admitted she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Sanjay R. Kohli, the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2017 to settle “contractual disputes”. After her statement went public, TV stars like Hina Khan, Pooja Bedi, and Karan Oberoi criticised her. She is also facing backlash online over the fabricated case.