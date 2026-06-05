Shilpa Shinde row: Hina Khan makes unique appeal to PM Modi, Union Law Minister to prove her point

Hina Khan targeted a section of women, who are lauding Shilpa Shinde over the filing of a fake sexual harrasment case.

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Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde (PC-Instagram)

Actress Hina Khan has continued to criticise Shilpa Shinde over her recent admission of filing a false sexual harassment complaint. Taking a sarcastic dig at the issue, Hina appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Law Minister to release all criminals who have confessed to their crimes. Through her remarks, Hina stressed that admitting to a crime does not automatically erase the offence or exempt a person from legal consequences. Her comments came after Shilpa Shinde revealed that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay R. Kohli in 2017 amid a contractual dispute.

Hina Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, and penned a series of long notes calling Shilpa out on her behaviour. This time around, she targeted a section of women, who are lauding Shilpa over the filing of a fake case.

She wrote, “Honourable prime minister of India, honourable president of India and the law minister of India Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them Because they have Courage, because they are fighters, because they stand with truth, also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime. I am in Disbelief Women are supporting such Absurd and Lowly Action Just because a Woman they support has admitted it. Dude this is a crime, what if the victim would hv committed suicide out of embarrassment or his marriage would have fallen apart? Are u guys out of your mind.. Specifically women from our industry must realise this action speaks for the conduct of all of us. Anyway women have to encounter stigma and several difficulties every step of the way. Being a Liar who uses their Gender to get checks cleared will be added to the list if we do not speak up and reject it”.

She then pointed the gun at the trolls, and said that people should not take her speaking out against Shilpa as some sort of rivalry after ‘Bigg Boss 11’.

She went on, “And all other ‘Troll Category’ Delulu Hype Chaser Dimwits must first look at their own conduct. Feminism is about Equality. And to be equal we must speak against our own if it’s better for the whole community and the entire society. I can only be a good woman if I am a good human being. And for heaven’s sake! Get Over BB It’s been 9 years. We all make mistakes but we also learn to evolve to become a better version of ourselves each passing day. This is not about Hina vs XYZ. Haven’t ever uttered a word against her after BB. Honestly not interested”.

She further mentioned, “I don’t need to kitty on someone else’s fame, I never needed a shoulder to find my own footing and the world knows it.. I am enough. This is about What’s Right! And the Wrongdoers will always find it difficult to understand. Of course what she did dilutes away the gravity of movements like ‘Me Too’ and her current unbothered, unfiltered, unapologetic and frankly unimaginable admission of her guilt, makes one casually say ‘SHE TOO’ She too is another CON woman who after being in a position of Power, Public and Fame chose to wrongfully use her Body as a tool, just to get some funds cleared. This is definitely disheartening for all of us but specifically for all those women with no power, no position, no public image, no fame, no media coverage, no social media fan clubs, no support systems”.

“This is why women are blamed for harming women for selfish reasons. Women like them cripple the voice of genuine victims.. Women like them make a mockery of law and order.. some women who actually face sexual harassment aren’t even able to verbalise it, and those who do are not able to prove it.. Is gloating about it so casually not equal to the men who justify gender crimes.. Are we normalising all this ? As I said, the joke here is on us”, she added.

Talking about Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, both the actresses were a part of Bigg Boss season 11 in 2017. Shilpa Shinde had gone on two bag the trophy and win the title as Bigg Boss season 11 winner, while Hina emerged as the first runner of the show. During their stint on BB 11, both the actresses for often at loggerheads and very rarely got a long with each other.