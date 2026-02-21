Home

Entertainment

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC defends The Kerala Story 2 amid backlash, says, Girls in Kerala have been converted…

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC defends The Kerala Story 2 amid backlash, says, ‘Girls in Kerala have been converted…’

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC defends The Kerala Story 2 amid backlash. Read what she said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC defends The Kerala Story 2 amid backlash, says, ‘Girls in Kerala have been converted…’

In the world of cinema, debate and controversies are nothing new. However, there are a few films that manage to ignite political debate even before their release. One such story is of The Kerala Story 2. Weeks ahead of hitting theatres, the sequel has already found itself at the center of a nationwide storm. From political leaders to religious groups to social commentators, people have been divided on this subject matter.

From allegations of “propaganda” to claims of exposing an uncomfortable truth, the film has triggered massive reactions. While critics argue that it could fuel communal tension, supporters think it highlight a reality that shouldn’t be ignored.

Now, amid this escalating backlash, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has also stepped forward to defend the film. She believes that this film doesn’t spread misinformation.

Shaina NC defends the film

Speaking with ANI, Shaina NC firmly dismissed the criticism. She said, “The film Kerala Story 2 is not a campaign of misinformation. The truth is that many girls in Kerala have been converted… This becomes evident when you look at the case study of 32,000 girls… Highlighting this is the aim of this film. To those protesting against it, I would only say that if you want to maintain peace in society, you should look at both sides and understand what is actually happening in Kerala.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah responds

Earlier, the film’s producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, also addressed the controversy, clarifying that the movie does not target Kerala as a state. He stated, “We’re not after Kerala. Kerala is God’s Country… We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible.”

Explaining why the sequel retains its title, he added, “The Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2.”

Political backlash and wider debate

Soon after The Kerala Story 2 teaser dropped, it drew sharp reactions. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the religious body All India Muslim Jamaat have criticised the film, warning that such portrayals could disturb communal harmony.

At the same time, others have described the trailer as a “brutal truth.”

Directed by Kamakshya Narayan Singh, the sequel is slated for release on February 27.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.