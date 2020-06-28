Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has raised many questions and Mumbai police are investigating the case. A lot has been spoken about his personal and professional life. Now, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has written an editorial piece in Saamana where he slammed media of celebrating Sushant’s demise as a ‘festival’ and also revealed how the actor was being considered for George Fernandes’s biopic but it did not happen. He went on to blame Sushant’s depression as the reason behind him not getting shortlisted for the biopic. Making claims, he added that after biopic on Balasaheb Thackeray, they decided to make a biopic on George Fernandes. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Mumbai Police Interrogates 27 People, To Question Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi on Monday

In his editorial piece, he wrote, “We had shortlisted 2-3 actors for it. Sushant was one of them. But I was informed that despite being a talented actor he is not mentally stable right now. He is in depression. He behaves weirdly on the set that creates a problem for everyone. Some people in the industry say Sushant himself destroyed his career.”

The MP also claimed that the Chhichhore actor was in isolation for a few days and was ‘mentally not stable’. He further claimed, “Due to failure, he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood.”

Calling Sushant’s death a ‘plain suicide’, he said that it was not a murder citing at his depression, movies he had in his kitty, his rent of the Bandra residence and cars are enough to prove that he was financially stable.

Speaking on celebrities voicing their opinion on the ongoing nepotism debate, he said, “Kangana Ranaut exposed the face of nepotism in Bollywood, Sonu Nigam also raised his voice. But point to be noted is that new people do come in this industry, they make a name for themself, only hard work is that matters here. The struggle is a part, people who stay and continue with their efforts, make a name for themselves.”