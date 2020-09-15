The feud between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena doesn’t seem to cool down anytime sooner. A day after the Manikarnika actor took a parting shot at the Maharashtra government as she headed back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, the Shiv Sena took a sly dig at Kangana in an editorial mouthpiece Saamana claiming that people on social media appeared to be ‘out of control’. The editorial further took a dig at Kangana and asked if those ‘seemingly out of control on social media’ will show some maturity. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Jaya Bachchan: Would You Say This If Shweta Was Beaten, Drugged, Molested, Abhishek Was Bullied

It further states that social media is being used in a systematic fashion to show Mumbai and Maharashtra in poor light and that no field is left untouched by 'gossiping on social media'. The Samaana piece stated, "Most of the people active on social media aren't responsible. Will those who seemingly are out of control on social media show some maturity? Today there is no field that's untouched from gossiping on social media. Neither is there any restriction on the field nor any restriction on responsibility…Many in government positions have restrictions to react to the wrong accusations but those who create chaos through social media, shouldn't take undue advantage"

The piece comes a day after Kangana tweeted, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

The 33-year-old actor has been involved in a bitter war of words with the Maharashtra government after she called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ following the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.