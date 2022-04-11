Shiv Subrahmanyam Death: Veteran Bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam died on April 10 in Mumbai. Shiv Sundareshwar is known for her roles in 2 States and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. While the reason of death is not yet known, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a statement on social media that included the funeral details which is set to take place on Monday morning in Mumbai. Announcing Shiv Subramaniam’s departure, the statement read, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form – our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Shiv Subrahmanyam. “Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy,” Ashoke’s tweet read.

For the unversed, Subrahmanyam was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film Parinda, and for Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He also won many hearts with his role as Alia Bhatt’s father in 2 States. He was last seen in Netflix’s film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

