Home

Entertainment

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Share Romantic Video From Their Fairytale Wedding: ‘If it is Meant to be…’ – Watch

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Share Romantic Video From Their Fairytale Wedding: ‘If it is Meant to be…’ – Watch

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak recently dropped a romantic video reel from their fairytale wedding. - Watch

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Share Romantic Video From Their Fairytale Wedding: 'If it is Meant to be...' - Watch

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Share Romantic Video: Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak’s wedding was no less than a fairytale. The couple had recently shared some goofy pictures from their private ceremony. Now, Shivaleeka and Abhishek shared a romantic video from their dreamy wedding and netizens can’t keep calm over the heart-melting video on Valentine’s Week. The Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha actor was dressed in a red lehenga. While the Drishyam 2 director donned an ivory sherwani. The viral clip is breaking the internet as netizens are bowled over the cute and mushy moments between Shivaleeka and Abhishek. Ajay Devgn, who played the main protagonist in Drishyam to also attended the close-knit affair.

CHECK OUT SHIVALEEKA OBEROI-ABHISHEK PATHAK’S ROMANTIC WEDDING VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

You may like to read

SHIVALEEKA OBEROI EXPRESSES HER EXCITEMENT AS SHE TIES THE KNOT WITH ABHISHEK PATHAK

The couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a joint video reel from their wedding. They captioned the post as “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be! ❤️@epicstories.in.” The video begins as Shivaleeka says, “It was a monologue of basically an arranged meeting happening of Nargis and Sameer. She meets him and he’s like, ‘You tell me what is the schedule and do you want to work after marriage?’ Sameer is asking Nargis, and Nargis just says, ‘Who says I want to marry you?'” Later the couple can be seen laughing as the bride tells the groom, “And you really said, ‘Ab toh main issi se karunga (Now I will marry her only).” From the traditional rituals to Shivaleeka and Abhishek joining hands in the air and the latter planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek, the video meant for the romantics.

Abhishek’s Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in crucial roles. Shivaleeka has acted in Vidyut Jamwal starrer Khuda Haafiz and Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha.

For more updates on Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak wedding, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.