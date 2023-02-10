Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Share Goofy Pictures From Their Whimsical Wedding And They Are All About Love!

Home

Kuhda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi ties the knot with director Abhishek Pathak. Take a look at their gorgeous wedding pictures as they share a promise to be together forever!

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Wedding Pics: Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi got married to director Abhishek Pathak in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday. The couple took to social media to share gorgeous pictures from their wedding the next day. Wearing a bright red lehenga, the Khuda Haafiz star looked dreamy while the groom dressed up in an ivory sherwani.

The pictures of the wedding speak volumes of their love and chemistry. Shivaleeka shared a beautiful caption as she revealed to the world that she is now married to the man she loves the most. The actor wrote, “‘You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars.’ Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings. ❤️ (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

Shivaleeka and Abhishek dated each other for a long time before they decided to tie the knot this February. Their wedding was a wholesome affair of traditions and beauty and the two looked deeply drenched in love during the ceremony.

Shivaleeka teamed up her all-red lehenga with Polki diamond jewellery and subtle makeup. Her lehenga came with silver gota-patti work and two veils. The pictures only radiate love and we don’t want to explain that love more. Our congratulations to the newlyweds!

