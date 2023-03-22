Home

Shivangi Joshi Health Update: Actress Pens Heartfelt Note After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Says 'Take Care of Your Body, Mind And Soul'

Shivangi Joshi Health Update: Shivangi Joshi has been discharged from hospital after she was admitted due to a kidney infection. The actress revealed that she had to undergo surgery and is now feeling better. Shivangi also expressed her gratitude towards her fans and followers for their best wishes and prayers. The Bekaboo actress also advised everyone to stay hydrated and take care of their body, mind and soul. She stated that she would soon get back to work as with the support of ‘family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God,’ her condition has improved. Actress Jannat Zubair was the first person to visit Shivangi, after she got discharged from hospital.

SHIVANGI JOSHI SHARES UPDATE AFTER BEING DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL

The Bekaboo actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture from hospital having coconut water. She captioned her post as “Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon.

Recovering & healing ❤️‍ Lots of love Shivangi.”

SHIVANGI JOSHI CLARIFIES ABOUT HER KIDNEY AILMENT

Shivangi has told that she has a few more tests left before the doctor would let her completely go off the glucose drip as reported by ETimes. The actress also has a nurse at home who has been taking care of her medications, drip and everything. She also clarified about her kidney ailment and told it was a kidney infection and not a kidney failure, as reported by ETimes. She pointed out “Many fans asked me why I was drinking coconut water and water so let me clear it. I had a kidney infection. It wasn’t a kidney failure. I would urge everyone to stay hydrated and keep having an ample amount of water. I realised this when my condition worsened due to my negligence in staying hydrated. I have now made it a point to take care of myself, drink more water and stay healthy.”

