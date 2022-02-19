Balika Vadhu 2 Set To Go Off-Air: Balika Vadhu 2 was released in the year 2021. The show, directed by Pradeep Yadhav, was a revival of the famous Balika Vadhu, which premiered in 2008. The new show, which stars Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai, will be cancelled next week. The show’s second season will end later this month, according to the show’s producer in an interview. Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa, on the other hand, denied claims that the show didn’t function due to the new cast.Also Read - Teri Ada Out Now: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Starrer is a Timeless Love Story, #Shivin Fans Excited Much?

Since the first season's great run on television, Sunjoy has stated that the audience has changed over time. "Things happened extremely quickly when we altered narratives and introduced a leap. True, we cast Shivangi in the starring role, but a show's cancellation is not due to the screenplay or the players' performances. We all know that a show's failure to connect with audiences can occur for a variety of reasons. I can't be upset over something that didn't work," he told the Times of India.

He further continued, "Also, when the leap took, it was so abrupt that there was not much time to advertise the show or talk about Shivangi's admission into it," he added, refusing to criticise the performers or Shivangi's appearance on the show. We're hoping the programme will work on the other platform as well. I don't believe any actor or the screenplay should be blamed for a show's failure.

Balika Vadhu premiered in 2008 and told the story of a girl who was married into a conventional family at a young age and how she overcame her destiny. Balika Vadhu – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu – Lamhe Pyaar Ke were the two parts of the show directed by Sidharth Sengupta and Pradeep Yadav. The child versions of the main characters were performed by Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee. The grown-up versions of the protagonist were played by Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla.

