Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer, who recently uploaded a video on Facebook seeking financial help to return to his hometown in Punjab, gets help from co-star Shivangi Joshi. As per the reports, Shivangi transferred Rs. 10,000 to Rajesh's account. He confirmed the same to Spotboye and said he is happy with the gesture. Rajesh Kareer said, "I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot."

He further added, "Not just Shivangi but many have contacted me since yesterday and transferred some amount in my account. I can't thank SpotboyE.com enough, for helping me out in this situation."

Due to Coronavirus lockdown, many actors are facing difficulties to make ends meet as they don't have work.

Rajesh Kareer plays the role of Shivangi Joshi’s father in the show. In his video, he requested to contribute Rs 300-400 each, so that he could return to Punjab and find some work. He said, “Baat yeh hai ki… agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai… Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Haalaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare”.

Rajesh has worked in many popular films and TV shows such as Mangal Pandey, John Day, Agnipath 2 to name a few. Spotboye got in touch with Rajesh to know if he has received any help. He said that as of now, “He has received Rs 40,000 as people have given Rs 200, 500. CINTAA did give us money around 10-11 k for this 3-month-long lockdown with help of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. But when you have a family, it’s impossible to survive for so long in this amount. It’s me, my wife and 11-year-old son.”