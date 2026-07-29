Shivangi Joshi trolled over Lock Upp 2 secret, team clarifies ‘Army first, business later’

Lock Upp 2: A few social media users claimed Shivangi Joshi's statement about living on the streets did not match her earlier interviews, where she had spoken about growing up in a large bungalow. Here's what her team has to say.

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Shivangi Joshi (PC-YouTube)

Shivangi Joshi’s emotional revelation on Lock Upp Season 2 has sparked a debate on social media. After the television actor shared a painful story about her family’s financial struggles during a task, several internet users dug up her old interviews and accused her of giving contradictory statements. Her team has now responded to the criticism. In the latest episode, Shivangi was asked to reveal one of her secrets after receiving the prompt “bread butter.” She opened up about a difficult phase in her childhood when her family allegedly lost everything after her father’s business suffered heavy losses.

Shivangi said, “My father had a transport business with a relative, and initially it was great. Later, he dumped all the losses on my father after some issues. My father had to sell everything we had, and we were literally on the streets. We didn’t have the money to buy food, and a few relatives brought us bread and butter to survive on. We couldn’t afford to even light the stove.”

She further shared that her parents worked tirelessly to rebuild their lives. According to Shivangi, they worked in a canteen, stitched clothes and even washed utensils to support the family. She added, “They always felt ashamed about not being able to provide food to the family. I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody. After going through that phase, I decided never to go through it again.”

Soon after the episode aired, several social media users questioned her story by sharing clips from her older interviews. In one interview, Shivangi had said that her father served in the Army, leading some users to claim that she had changed her story.

One X user wrote, “Shivangi Joshi really should’ve remembered what she has said in interviews! Her father was in the army… not a businessman!”

Responding to the allegations, Team Shivangi posted, “Rest assured, Shivangi remembers exactly what she’s said in her interviews. What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter. Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business. Army first, business later. Both true. That’s not a lie. That’s just a life you only knew half of. #TeamShivangi.”

Rest assured, Shivangi remembers exactly what she’s said in her interviews. What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter. Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business. Army first, business later. Both true.… https://t.co/z1E2EERgcD — Shivangi Joshi (@shivangijoshi10) July 29, 2026

Some users also claimed that Shivangi’s statement about living on the streets did not match her earlier interviews, where she had spoken about growing up in a large bungalow.

One user posted, “#ShivangiJoshi should have remembered her interviews before telling fake stories in #Lockupp2, was literally on streets with bread & butter but then also her interviews, stayed in big bungalow that couldn’t adjust in a PG room in Mumbai.”

A big house back in the hometown isn’t a plot twist. It’s called a family home, crores of Indian families have one. And a “secret” is, by definition, something you didn’t say before. People leave things out of interviews for years. Sharing it later doesn’t make it fake, it… https://t.co/59AHmFCpAS — Shivangi Joshi (@shivangijoshi10) July 29, 2026

Her team responded once again, writing, “A big house back in the hometown isn’t a plot twist. It’s called a family home, crores of Indian families have one. And a “secret” is, by definition, something you didn’t say before. People leave things out of interviews for years. Sharing it later doesn’t make it fake, it makes it a secret. That’s what the word means. And there it is again, the “fixed winner” narrative to rattle the audience.”

The statement concluded with another message defending the actor: “Genuine question, what’s your source? Because we’re the official Team Shivangi, and funnily enough, we never got that memo. It’s always easier to ask than to accuse. You picked accuse, on someone who did nothing but tell the truth. That’s on you, not her. #TeamShivangi.”

Shivangi is currently among the semi-finalists on Lock Upp Season 2 and remains at risk of elimination. Whether she makes it to the finale week remains to be seen.