Home

Entertainment

Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani Welcome a Baby Girl

Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani Welcome a Baby Girl

Shloka Mehta - Akash Ambani are blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday, May 31. The Ambanis welcome baby girl home.

Shloka Mehta - Akash Ambani Welcome a Baby Girl

Mumbai: In a joyous moment for the Ambani family, Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani have welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl. The news of Shloka’s pregnancy first surfaced during the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, where the radiant mother-to-be proudly showcased her growing baby bump for the first time. Now, their family is complete with the arrival of their precious little daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WEDDING WEAR INSPO🥰 (@weddingwearinspo)



Shloka and Akash, who already have a two-year-old son named Prithvi Akash Ambani, are overjoyed to add a baby girl to their family. The couple has been showered with heartfelt wishes and blessings from family, friends, and well-wishers since the news of the baby’s arrival broke online.

You may like to read

While Shloka and Akash have maintained a relatively private lifestyle, paparazzi and fans have been eagerly following their journey as they navigate parenthood. The couple’s social media posts have provided glimpses into their loving family life, and the news of their second child has further fueled excitement among their dedicated followers.

Trending Now

Ever since the paparazzi has shared the good news of Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani’s daughter’s delivery on Instagram, the internet has been buzzing with congratulations and warm messages for the couple. Fans and well-wishers from all corners of the world have expressed their happiness and showered the family with blessings for their new addition.

Shloka Mehta, a talented and accomplished individual herself, hails from a prominent business family. Her marriage to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, was a grand affair that captivated the nation’s attention. Their union brought together two influential families and sparked widespread media interest.

India.com wishes the couple hearty congratulations!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES