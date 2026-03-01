Home

Shobhaa De slams publicity around Akshaye Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar, calls it ‘manipulative’

Shobhaa De has voiced strong views on the promotional buzz around Akshaye Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar. Her comments have triggered fresh discussion on how films are marketed and whether certain performances receive exaggerated attention ahead of release.

Discussion around previous year’s biggest mayhem, Dhurandhar has taken new turn after author Shobhaa De questioned publicity surrounding actor Akshaye Khanna‘s role in film. While performance received praise from many viewers online, Shobhaa De believes promotional narrative may have shaped perception in calculated way. Her remarks have now sparked fresh debate across social media platforms.

What did Shobhaa De say?

During recent podcast appearance, Shobhaa De spoke about strong buzz built around Akshaye Khanna character Rehman Dakait. She suggested impression was created that he emerged as biggest highlight of project. According to her, even dance moment from film was repeatedly pushed as major attraction which she described as manipulative strategy. Her observation focused more on publicity pattern rather than individual talent.

What film is about?

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar revolves around espionage backdrop set in Pakistan. The story follows an Indian operative played by Ranveer Singh who infiltrates terror network based in Lyari. Film explores intelligence operations crime networks and geopolitical tension.

Akshaye Khanna portrays menacing gangster Rehman Baloch aka Dakait, whose entry sequence, including dance to song Fa9la performed by Flipperachi, gained viral traction. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Why did Hrithik Roshan’s comment draw attention?

Conversation also touched upon response from Hrithik Roshan who shared detailed note praising cinematic craft while expressing disagreement with political undertone. Shobhaa De pointed out that statement went beyond appreciation and opened space for debate about responsibility of filmmakers. Despite political commentary she acknowledged strong choreography casting choices and musical presentation in film.

About the Dhurandhar effect

Dhurandhar released on December 5 and witnessed explosive box office response. Audience reactions remained divided between cinematic appreciation and political interpretation. Debate around hype has added another layer to ongoing discussion about marketing tactics within film industry. The next part titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for its grand release on 19th March, 2026.

Public discourse around Dhurandhar now extends beyond performances into territory of publicity ethics and political messaging. Shobhaa De remarks highlight how audience perception can be shaped not only by storytelling but also by promotional emphasis.

