Bangladesh: In a shocking incident, Bangladeshi actor Raima Islam Shimu, who was missing since a few days, has been murdered. Her body was discovered in a sack close to a bridge in Keraniganj, Dhaka. Locals in that area found the body of Raima near Alipur Bridge in Kadamtoli on Monday morning and then informed the police, as per the investigation. As per the police, the body had several injury marks and they suspect Raima Islam Shimu was murdered by criminals on Sunday and then her body was dumped near the bridge.

Raima Islam Shimu’s body has been sent to Mitford Hospital morgue for an autopsy and the local police station filed a case of unnatural death. It has been reported that Raima’s husband Shakhawat Ali Noble and his driver have already been taken into custody for interrogation in relation to the murder of the actress. Shakhawat had filed a general diary at the Kalabagan police station on Sunday claiming that his wife has gone missing.

A tweet by news agency IANS reads as Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu, who was reported missing a few days ago, was found dead in the outskirts of Dhaka, police said. Her body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on January 17.

Raima Islam Shimu was a well known Bangladeshi actor who started acting in films from 1998 made her debut with the film Bartaman and has worked in more than 25 films.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi film industry members have expressed their shock on social media.

The further investigation is under process. Check out this space for more updates.