Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, Kannada actor Chethana Raj has passed away in Bengaluru’s private hospital after her fat-free cosmetic surgery went wrong. 21-year-old Chethana Raj was a TV actor who was admitted to the hospital on May 16 morning for the surgery. As reported in TOI, Chethana got hospitalised without letting her family members know about plastic surgery. Her parents have claimed that the doctor’s negligence led to the death of the actor.

Chethana was facing post-surgery complications last evening as body fluid began to accumulate in her lungs. The doctors were unable to save her, and she died shortly after it. Chethana Raj’s body will be sent to another hospital for post-mortem. Also, her parents have lodged a complaint against the hospital committee in the nearby police station.

Her fans on social media were shocked to learn about Raj’s death. A fan wrote, “Shocked beyond words… worked with her just about a week ago.. this is unbelievable… Rest in peace Chethana”.

Chethana was seen in TV serials like Geetha and Dorasani.

May her soul rest in peace.