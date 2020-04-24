In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old fan of actor Thalapathy Vijay was killed by a fan of Rajinikanth. The incident happened in Marakkanam, Viluppuram district in Tamil Nadu when Dinesh Babu and Yuvraj, were under the influence of alcohol and had a heated argument over the amount donated by their favorite superstars for the coronavirus donation. The latter lost his cool before pushing the former down. Yuvraj died on the spot as he suffered a head injury. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Mortality Rate Stands at 3.7%. Here's How The Country is Defying Global Trend

The incident occurred on Thursday, 23 April and police arrested Dinesh Babu and the incident has shocked everyone in the locality. Also Read - COVID-19 Monitoring Teams Deployed in Gujarat, Telangana And Tamil Nadu After 'Especially Serious' Situation

For the uninitiated, actor Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50,00,000 to the FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) to help the daily-wage workers of the film industry. The union comprises over 25,000 workers and this amount was announced by the Tamil superstar immediately after the guild’s President RK Selvamani requested the help. Also Read - Live Cricket Action Returns in Vanuatu After COVID-19 Crisis

Whereas, actor Vijay contributed Rs 1.3 crore in total for the Corona Relief works.

On the work front, Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of Master. The film was scheduled to release in April but has been pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis. The film is directed by Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Rajinikanth was last seen in a television show Into the Wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls. The episode was telecasted on Discovery Channel. Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries while shooting for the special episode of Man vs Wild Bandipur forest in Karnataka. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls’ survival show.