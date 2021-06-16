We have always seen celebrities on-screen in their best avatars. However, in the lockdown, the stars started the trends #NoMakeup and #wokeuplikethis selfies on social media, which were plenty of fails, as some stars felt eyeliner, blush, and lip gloss didn’t count. In the Bollywood and South film industries, there are several actors who use a lot of makeup to look young. Makeup transforms a person and brings the best out of them. We all know, makeup is amazing and how drastically it changes the looks of a person. Also Read - Bell Bottom Release Date: Akshay Kumar Starrer to Hit Big Screens on THIS Date; First Actor Whose Film Will Release in Theatres

We have got our hands on a few celebrities’ pictures without makeup and you won’t be able to believe us but they seriously look so different in their natural looks. In the list, there are a few who are just unrecognizable Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares Hilarious Meme on When He Defeated Renowned WWE Wrestler Undertaker

Here are some celebrities who are unrecognizable without makeup:

Nayanthara: The actor works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Nayanthara was the only South Indian female actor to have made it to the Forbes India “Celebrity 100” in 2018. Her without makeup photos have gone viral. Makeup enhances a person’s beauty and to work in this industry, one needs a transformation. Check Nayanthara’s before and after makeup look. Also Read - When Wasim Akram Compared Virat Kohli to Salman Khan!

Akshay Kumar: At the age of 53, this Bollywood actor looks young. Akshay is energetic, fit and can play the role of a young boy too. The Khiladi of Bollywood is strict when it comes to his fitness routine. However, when it comes to looks, makeup helps him in enhancing the look. Check Akshay Kumar’s before and after makeup pic.

Rajinikanth: We all love watching everyone’s favorite Rajinikanth in the movies. Have you ever thought about how he looks in real life without any makeup? Here’s a pic of Rajinikanth minus the extra layers on his face. The actor is 70-years-old and makeup helps him look so different. No one can say that these two pics are of the same person.

Sonam Kapoor: There is no doubt Sonam Kapoor is a true Bollywood diva, a trendsetter and the beauty icon with every single photo of her is well-taken with fancy makeup looks and statement outfits. The actor once revealed that she has really bad dark circles and wants all the girls to know that it’s okay. Sonam said, “After my wedding, I have put on weight, my skin goes bad”. Check Sonam Kapoor’s before and after makeup photo:

Kajol: She is one of the greatest actresses in the Bollywood industry. Here is a before and after photo of Kajol which proves that she is an extraordinary beauty. The actor loves to keep it natural in her real life. See Kajol’s before and after makeup photo.

Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is growing older every year. But, to make him look younger, the actor uses makeup on screen. The actor has worked in several films and today he is a successful actor. This is what his face looks like without makeup.

Salman Khan: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan looks so different without makeup with his natural skin. No one can judge his age when he comes on screen. But, the actor is 55-years-old and uses makeup to look young, dashing and handsome. Check Salman Khan’s before and after makeup photo.

What are your thoughts on the same? Who looks better without makeup? Let us know in the comments.