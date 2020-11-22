Bigg Boss 13 popular couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans received a pleasant surprise on Sunday morning as they revealed the first look of their music video ‘Shona Shona’. In the poster, the rumoured couple can be seen holding each other as they romantically look into each other’s eyes. While Shehnaaz looks stunning in a black tube dress teamed up with a white hairband and Sidharth looks dapper in a white shirt and grey jacket. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Vows To Never Speak With His Daughter, 'I Have Sworn Never To Speak With Her For Life'

The song has been sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and the music video has been shot in Punjab. Sidharth captioned the post, “#ShonaShona Out on 25th November. (sic)” The song will be released on November 25. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Shoot For Their New Music Video in Chandigarh, Former Says 'Loving Punjab'

Check out the Poster Here:



Two weeks ago, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill flew to Punjab to shoot for the song. This is Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s second music video after the song ‘Bhula Dunga’. The song was a huge hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth (@sidharth_fangirl__)

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla entered Bigg Boss 14 for the first two weeks as Toofani Senior with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. By the end, he got in an heated argument with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan and his team lost the task leaving Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia in the red zone. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, featured on Bigg Boss 14 as a special guest and also entertained audience on new show ‘shaandaar ravivaar’.