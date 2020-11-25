After creating a lot of buzz among the audience, the makers dropped Shona Shona, Tonny Kakkar’s new music video starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. While the video is visually dreamy and features two very popular names who impressed the audience with their chemistry in Bigg Boss 13, the song in itself sounds absolutely sexist. Also Read - Shona Shona First Look Out: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill And Their Inseparable Love

In Shona Shona, Sidharth’s character tells Shehnaaz: ‘Tera Badan, Tera Ilaka, Maine Na Jhanka‘ and eventually goes on to say: ‘Chupa Na Chupa Na Chupa Na, Dikha Tere Badan Ka Kona Kona‘. The song basically seems to be normalising molestation and sexual harassment in which a girl is walking by while the man keeps stalking her, making lewd requests like showing him ‘each part of her body’ (literal translation of Badan Ka Kona Kona). Watch it here: Also Read - The Pankaj Tripathi Interview - Honest, Candid, And Truly Inspiring | Exclusive

Also Read - Vidya Balan: I am a Feminist Work-in-Progress | Exclusive Interview

Shona Shona could have been anything but the makers decided to make it a pop song about a random guy stalking a girl while telling her how she has got a fabulous body that looks even more appealing when ‘tequila’ is poured over her dress. The lyrics go like ‘Pehna Tune Kurta Jo Pila, Us Par Gir Gayi Thodi Si Tequila, Kurta Tera Ho Gaya Gila…’.

One look at Shona Shona and you want to know where exactly is romance happening in the video. It seems almost like a guide to molesting a girl who’s trying to ignore the man the entire time. Maybe just another way of street harassment made to look fashionable! What do you think?