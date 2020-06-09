After the Maharashtra Government gave permission to the film and the TV industry to resume shootings in the state, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has kick-started post-production on his pending film Sardar Udham Singh featuring Vicky Kaushal and Banita Sandhu on Monday. The entire film completed the shoot in the month of February, much before the lockdown. In an interview with Midday, Shoojit reveals that Sardar Udham Singh’s leading man was Irrfan Khan, but when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, he thought to wait for him to get back. However, he later decided to replace him with Vicky Kaushal due to Irrfan’s health. As it’s been a month to Irrfan’s death, Sircar says he wants to dedicate the film to the late actor. Also Read - 'Teri Laadki Mai'! Radhika Madan Remembers Irrfan Khan And Makes an Emotional Post on Instagram

The filmmaker reveals how he thinks about Irrfan every day and can never get over his loss. Shoojit told the portal, “I think about Irrfan every day. His image floats in front of my eyes. We had grown close in the past two years when he underwent treatment. During his last 10 days, I was following up with Sutapa [Irrfan’s wife] and Babil [son]. Babil broke the news to me that morning. I still feel Irrfan is with me, talking to me. I can never get over his loss.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Remembers Father During First Mumbai Rains, Says 'He Had Strange Understanding of Rains'

Irrfan’s last film was Angrezi Medium. He shot when he was still trying to recover from cancer. The actor suffered from the deadly disease for over a year. It was during the shoot of the film that he returned to India for a longer stretch and lived in Mumbai. On April 29 this year, he succumbed to cancer at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. Everyone, including Radhika, called him a fighter. Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdat Misses Late Actor Amid Mumbai Rains, Says ‘Between The Two Realms We Have, It's Connecting us’

For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Udham Singh, who was a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for his assassination in London of Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India, on 13 March 1940. It was revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for then which Sardar Udham Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and was hanged on 31 July 1940.