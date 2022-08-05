Shoorveer Fame Mudasir Zafar Gets Hitched to Lady Love Saroosh Zargar in Kashmir

Shoorveer Fame Mudasir Zafar Gets Hitched in Kashmir: Actor Mudasir Zafar recently got hitched to his lady love Saroosh Zargar on July 24 in an intimate ceremony held in a resort in Kashmir. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only friends and family in attendance. The actor is happy to tie the knot in his hometown, Bhaderwah in Jammu & Kashmir. Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rajshri Deshpande were big names in attendance at the wedding. The newly-wed couple looked elegant in their wedding ensemble for the big day. Talking about his wedding festivities, the actor says, “It was a destination wedding in Kashmir between close friends and family. Her (wife) family members and mine are very particular about details and thus all the ceremonies were just fabulously arranged. Everyone enjoyed it a lot as it was more like a picnic. The weather was chilled as it was below 10 degrees.”

Check out Mudasiz Zafar’s Wedding Pictures:

Sharing his feeling of getting married to the love of his life, Mudasir says, “Saroosh is my sister’s friend, we met a year ago and started dating after that. We have great chemistry and the main thing is she understands my profession and the responsibilities that come with being an actor. I always wanted to get married to a person who understands me and I am able to understand her. I feel fortunate enough to get a life partner like Saroosh.”

Mudasir has been part of shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Behnein and Sanskaar Laxmi. He has been seen in the films Tension Mat Le Yaar, My Friends Dulhania and Nobel Peace. Currently, he is in buzz for his role in the Hotstar series, Shoorveer.

For more updates on Mudasir Aziz wedding, check out this space at India.com.