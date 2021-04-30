Mumbai: Chandro Tomar popularly knowns as Shooter Dadi, passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19. She was 89. ANI UP broke the news on Twitter, it wrote: Chandro Tomar popularly knows as ‘Shooter Dadi’, passes away She was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 after she tested positive for COVID19. Bollywood actor took to her Twitter account to mourn the demise of her her ‘cutest rockstar’. She wrote: “For the inspiration, you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you.” Also Read - Please Shut Up! Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out at Troll Who Called Her 'Sasti' As She Helps Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bhumi Pednekar also tweeted: “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi”