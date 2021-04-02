Mumbai: The Holi weekend of 2021 saw the release of a few major films, ushering in a visual treat for movie buffs. A short film Chaipatti was also released this Sunday and is being touted as one of the most entertaining contents in the horror-comedy genre. Chaipatti became an instant hit on YouTube as the audience loved the unique approach, lauding the filmmakers and actors. The spooky and hilarious story of three friends performing an experiment to call a ghost – with a mysterious ending – is still bewildering the audience. Also Read - Elderly Woman Beaten to Death by Drunk Holi Revelers in Uttar Pradesh: Police

The fast-paced short film is a story of three friends performing an experiment with a book to invite a ghost. What follows is a bundle of funny exchanges and bickering among the friends, who have contrasting personalities. They start reading the book, chant Mantras, and just when they near the end, there’s a sudden knock on the door. Has the ghost arrived? Is a nightmare about to unfold for ‘the three hilarious musketeers’? Also Read - Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh's First Holi Celebrations With Family- Photos And Videos Go Viral

The short horror-comedy film was released on YouTube on March 28 and is now slated to be screened on leading OTT platforms. The over 10-min short film is the directorial and acting debut of Sudhanshu Rai, who recently concluded the first season of his storytelling show on one of the leading FM radio channels in the country. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin – Aly Goni Play Holi And Dance on Their Song ‘Tera Suit’, Fans Say ‘Jasmin Sharmalo Thoda Aur’

Chaipatti’s concept is the USP of the 10-min drama, which is produced by Saints Art under the banner of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai. The film’s cast comprises Sudhanshu, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Shobhit Sujay & Priyanka Sarkar.

Talking about his foray into production, Sudhanshu Rai said, “It was a wonderful experience to write Chaipatti along with my friend and film’s co-producer Puneet. Though it hails from the horror-comedy genre, the storyline is nothing like what we have already seen on the screen, and hence it’s being loved by the audience. I would say Chaipatti is a sincere attempt but is just the initial stepping stone toward bigger projects.”

Chaipatti co-producer Puneet Sharma, who has also penned the story along with Sudhanshu, said, “We thank the audience from the bottom of our heart for such a massive response to Chaipatti. There are many demanding a sequel to the film. Let’s see what happens.”

The Creative Producer of Chaipatti Anant Rai has ensured the right scary-comedy-packed moments. Adding drama to the storyline is a captivating background score created by Karan Aneja and Lazer X. The film has been edited by Sahib Aneja and adding feel to the drama is Director of Photography Vipin Singh.

