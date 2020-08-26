The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the management of Cooper Hospital, Mumbai where actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken for post-mortem. The notice has been given because the hospital gave mortuary access to the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty when SSR’s post-mortem was being conducted. According to Mumbai Mirror, SHRC chief MA Sayeed said he saw clips of Rhea at the hospital. He said, “I saw several video clips of Rhea Chakraborty visiting the mortuary at Cooper. I have asked the registrar of SHRC’s legal wing to check the provisions. We don’t know how and under what circumstances the permission to visit the mortuary was given. It should not have been so. I am treating the matter as urgent and have listed it for August 31”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Sachin Tiwari Who Will Feature in 'Suicide Or Murder' Gets Legal Notice

Sushant Singh Rajput had died on June 14 and had taken to the Cooper Hospital for the post-mortem. As per the reports, the autopsy was conducted after 10-12 hours of death. Rhea Chakraborty had visited the morgue on the very same day. She was even photographed leaving along with three people. SHRC said only immediate family members of the deceased are allowed inside the mortuary. One of the officers said that they are investigating the matter how she got access. The officer: “We are investigating how she gained entry when she isn’t related to the deceased. We will have hearings and legal consequences will follow. The police will also have to face the consequences”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Denies Allegation of 'Drug Chats': Never Consumed Drugs in Her Life, Ready For Blood Test

Meanwhile, the BMC officer has said that they are yet to receive the show-cause notice by SHRC. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED Raises Suspicion Over Rhea Chakraborty's Rs 22 Lakh Transaction to PR Agency