Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who is arrested over two months ago now, has moved a fresh bail plea in a special court in an NDPS case. The special NDPS court is likely to hear his plea next week, which was earlier rejected by the Metropolitan Court and the Bombay High Court.

ANI tweeted, "Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty files fresh bail application in Special NDPS Court. #Mumbai. (sic)"



Showik’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde said that the statements made before NCB officers cannot be considered as ‘confessions’ and cited that there is no reason to keep the 24-year-old behind bars. Showik has also pointed out how he had been falsely implicated in the case and that no drugs were seized from him during the investigations. He said in his bail plea, “In the facts and circumstances of the present case, there has been no recovery of drugs in commercial quantity from the applicant… all allegations pertain only to small quantities, and hence the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 will not be applicable.”

Filed by Showik’s advocate, the bail plea pointed out, “That the allegations against the applicant (Showik) will at the most make out a case of purchase of small quantities of drugs, which is in essence a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with the financing of any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders and hence the ingredients of Section 27 of the NDPS Act, 1985 are not made out in the present facts and circumstances.”

Showik was arrested on September 24 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drug angle in to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. He is currently locked in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad. Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested in the same case and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7.