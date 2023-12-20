Showtime Teaser: Karan Johar Just Made a Whole Web Series on Nepotism With Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi And Mouni Roy – Watch

Home

Showtime Teaser out on Disney+Hotstar: Karan Johar releases the first glimpse of his new web series, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Check the sneak-peek here.

Showtime Teaser Out: Indian producer and director Karan Johar has given a sneak peek of an upcoming web series called Showtime, which is being produced by his company, Dharmatic Entertainment. The series will explore the theme of nepotism, a topic that has been on Karan’s mind for several years. The show will feature Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, and other actors as they navigate through the entertainment industry, each pursuing their agendas.

About Karan Johar’s Web Series- Showtime

Emraan Hashmi features in the show as the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, who at one point says, “Ultimately, every outsider wants to become an insider behind the facade of nepotism.” The teaser also showcases Mouni as an actor-dancer, along with glimpses of Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal, and others. Naseeruddin appears to be the mastermind in the series, confidently stating, “Cinema is not just a business, it’s our religion.”

Karan Johar shared the teaser on Instagram, saying, “Welcome to a world that operates on lights, camera, and action! Showtime is a web series that delves into the struggle for power and will challenge boundaries.”

Take a look at Showtime Teaser Posted on Instagram- Watch Video

Showtime on Disney+Hotsar: Netizens react

An Instagram user responded to the teaser, ‘Looks fantastic! (sic).’ Another user wrote, ‘This just looks so amazing. Glad to be back in the “Emraan” timeline with multiple releases of him. He’s definitely back in the game and howww!!. (sic).” A fan wrote, “Cast looks phenomenal looking at the role of Emraan OMG!!! (heart emojis) (sic).”

Karan’s last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani made a global Box Office collection of Rs 355 crore. Now the producer looks forward to dominating the OTT space with a new web series. The lead in Showtime, Emraan was recently seen as the main antagonist in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif while Mouni also gained attention for her role in Brahmastra. Showtime looks like a good package of drama and reality. What are your thoughts about the teaser?

The show will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. The release date is yet to be announced.

The show will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. The release date is yet to be announced.